Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $31.91 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,232 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.