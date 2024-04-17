Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

Shares of ZTS traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.02. 4,967,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.25 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.48 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

