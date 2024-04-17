Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 55,382 shares.The stock last traded at $65.97 and had previously closed at $66.50.

Freedom Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.63 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

In other news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $226,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Freedom by 37,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Freedom by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Articles

