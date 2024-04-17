Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £198 ($246.48).

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($213.54) to £175.89 ($218.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($211.63) to £186 ($231.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £213 ($265.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLTR

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:FLTR traded down GBX 225 ($2.80) on Wednesday, hitting £147.75 ($183.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,071,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £164.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £146.20. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £120.20 ($149.63) and a 1 year high of £179.80 ($223.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,727.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($196.50), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,261,733.85). Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.