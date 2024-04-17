First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 34,610 shares.The stock last traded at $102.76 and had previously closed at $102.50.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

