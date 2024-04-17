Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 1,329,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

