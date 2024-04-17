TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 694 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 453,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,816,000 after buying an additional 64,930 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.74. The company had a trading volume of 608,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

