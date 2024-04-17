DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,909,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,880,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

