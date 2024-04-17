The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Decreased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Stock Down 1.1 %

WU stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

