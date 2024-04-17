DGS Capital Management LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 1.2 %

IMOS stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

