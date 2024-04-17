DGS Capital Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 499,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 366,094 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

