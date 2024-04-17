DGS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 501,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,092,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,888,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

