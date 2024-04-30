Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,362 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. 3,707,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,802,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

