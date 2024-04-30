Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,566 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.72. 361,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.41 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

