Islay Capital Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 5.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,332,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 334,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,663. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

