Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,202 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

VEA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,934. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

