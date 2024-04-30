United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,956 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

UPS stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 899,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

