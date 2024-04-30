Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $508.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,864. The company has a market capitalization of $435.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.28 and a 200-day moving average of $482.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

