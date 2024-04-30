Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 54,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,121. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $729.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

