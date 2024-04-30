Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 26,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Canaan Stock Down 6.8 %
Canaan stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,080,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.01. Canaan has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative net margin of 195.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Canaan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
