Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Update

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 298,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

