Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,148 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $508.13. 2,195,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

