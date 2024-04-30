Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. 1,391,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,694,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 144,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

