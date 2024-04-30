Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,691 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,088,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 257,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 773,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 700,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,986. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

