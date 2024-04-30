L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $245.00 at Barclays

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,295. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after buying an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

