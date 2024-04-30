Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

