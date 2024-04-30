Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.30.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
