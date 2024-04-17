Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 2,672 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,744 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 96,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

