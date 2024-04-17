DGS Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

ALLY stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

