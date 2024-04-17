Citizens Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

Citizens Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. Citizens Financial has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get Citizens Financial alerts:

About Citizens Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.