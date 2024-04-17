Citizens Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
Citizens Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. Citizens Financial has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.00.
About Citizens Financial
