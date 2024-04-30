Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. Welltower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.020-4.150 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

