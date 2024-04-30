Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.860-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.98 EPS.

Onsemi Trading Up 4.1 %

ON opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.08.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

