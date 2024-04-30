Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $220,000 in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,788 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 237,504 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 277,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,283.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 128,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 617,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.