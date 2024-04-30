Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$168.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.56. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$217.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

