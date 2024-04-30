Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,105,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 323,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 402,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.