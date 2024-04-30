PGGM Investments Acquires New Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KLG stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

