DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 28.2% in April

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DLH Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 million, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in DLH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,275 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 16.7% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in DLH by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DLH by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

