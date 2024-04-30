Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,405 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.19. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

