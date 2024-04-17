CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHSCM. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CHS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of CHS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

CHSCM opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

