Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.77

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.77 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 462358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.46.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3505466 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Corporate insiders own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.