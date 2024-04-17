TFI International (TSE:TFII) Trading Down 5.8%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$195.12 and last traded at C$201.44. Approximately 119,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 173,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$213.79.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$180.46.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

