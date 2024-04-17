Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.68. 255,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 704,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$862.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0333677 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.