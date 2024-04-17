Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Up 3.3%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.80. Approximately 244,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,188,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.681388 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.