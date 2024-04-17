EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.74

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 139564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,248,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,118 shares of company stock worth $7,155,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

