Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Helen Thornton Acquires 5,540 Shares

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Helen Thornton acquired 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.64 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,165.60 ($13,010.06).

Arena REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Arena REIT alerts:

Arena REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is currently 130.77%.

About Arena REIT

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.