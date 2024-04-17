Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 57000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.