Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 169,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 635,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.73.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

