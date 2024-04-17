Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 657,900 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

Shares of GDHG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,433. Golden Heaven Group has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.