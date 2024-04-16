Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,532,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 3,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter.

IEZ opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

