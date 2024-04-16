Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Decreases By 5.6%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWAGF stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

