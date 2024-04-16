Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,844,000 after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $646.63 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $697.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.75.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

